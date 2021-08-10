Godfall gets its big Fire & Darkness expansion just in time for its PS4 launch

Godfall's first paid expansion, Fire & Darkness, is live today just in time for the fantasy RPG's long-awaited PS4 launch. At the same time, the free Lightbringer update is available free to all players, no matter the platform.

The $20 Fire & Darkness expansion introduces the Fire realm, where "an all-consuming darkness threatens to spread throughout Aperion and rid the world of all light." Naturally, a new realm means new enemies to slay and loot to claim, as well as new story missions and cutscenes. The expansion also adds themed content to the Dreamstones, Tower of Trials, and all-new Lightbringer endgame modes. Finally, Fire & Darkness will give you the chance to snag 20 new Valorplate skins to help you stand out from the crowd.

Whether you're playing on PS4, PS5, or PC, the new Lightbringer update is available to download for free now. Lightbringer adds a self-titled end-game encounter that rewards you with new Cursed loot for completion, though be warned that the final phase of the mode will apparently pit you against "unprecedented combinations of enemies."

The update is also testing out three-player PvE matchmaking for Lightbringer and Ascended Tower of Trials, letting you pair up with random players for the first time since launch. Until now, the only way to play online co-op was to send invites directly to friends through the PlayStation Network or Epic Games client.

Right at launch, Godfall on PS4 will support cross-gen play with everyone on PS5, which is fortunate as cross-play between PC and PlayStation isn't supported at the moment. It's also worth noting that the PS5 version of Godfall is a free upgrade for anyone with a copy of the game on PS4.

