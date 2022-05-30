God of War could be coming to PS Plus next month

God of War could be making its way to PS Plus in June 2022.

Once again, next month's PS Plus line-up might have been revealed before Sony's official announcement. As spotted by ResetEra user modiz (opens in new tab), the latest leak comes from Spanish site Areajugones (opens in new tab), which claims to know the three games that will be making their way to Sony's subscription service next. The most notable of the new additions supposedly being added is 2018's God of War.

Below are all the games coming to PS Plus in June 2022, according to Areajugones:

God of War (2018)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

God of War has been available for free to PS5 players for some time as part of the PS Plus Collection, but its inclusion in PS Plus' monthly games means PS4 players can also enjoy Kratos' Norse-themed adventure for the grand sum of nothing. And you should definitely give it a try if you've not already done so. Our own Leon Hurley gave the game a glowing review saying, "I don't think it's possible to overstate just how good this is."

The timing of God of War's inclusion in the monthly PS Plus monthly line-up could also be a clever tactic by Sony to get fans hyped for the upcoming sequel God of War: Ragnarok, which is due to launch before the year is out. The game has recently been rated in Korea, which could mean a release date announcement is imminent

