God of War: Ragnarok has been rated in Korea, which could mean word of a release date is closer than expected.

A listing (opens in new tab) hosted by Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee appeared earlier today. A translation via Google confirms the name of the game, stating that it's "not available for youth," presumably meaning the local equivalent of a Mature rating.

It goes on to describe God of War Ragnarok as an "action-adventure game based on Norse mythology, depicting the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus." That doesn't tell us much, but the listing goes on to describe "excessive profanity [...]throughout the game," "direct drug expression," and "characters drinking alcohol in pubs." Given what we've seen of Thor's in-game character model, that doesn't come as too much of a surprise.

Traditionally, ratings tend to appear in the run-up to a game's launch, but it seems highly unlikely that Sony is preparing to shadow-drop one of its biggest titles of 2022. What this could mean, however, is that a reveal isn't far away - the E3 2022 conference season isn't far away, and some fans have been pointing out the company's habit of showing off its major titles at the end of May. Both The Last of Us Part 2 and Horizon Forbidden West received dedicated State of Play showcases on May 27 202, and 2021, respectively, so there's a chance that a similar presentation could be announced today in time for tomorrow.

As well as Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus will grace our screens in the God of War TV show heading to Amazon Prime.