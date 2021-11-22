Ghostbusters: Afterlife director teases sequel ideas

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman has revealed he has ideas for a potential sequel. Warning for spoilers ahead!

"I wish I could talk to you about that," he told Uproxx, when asked about Egon Spengler choosing to remove the Ghostbusters 2 logo from the Ecto-1, replacing it with the original. "I'm just saying that's a plot that is not in this film and we have ideas moving forward," the director added.

If you were wondering if Ghostbusters 2 remains canon, Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman, also cleared that up. "Ghostbusters 2, definitely canon. There are references to Ghostbusters 2 in Afterlife," he explained. "We meet Ray working at Ray's Occult. The toaster from Ghostbusters 2 is in the kitchen in the farmhouse. There's actually lots of Ghostbusters 2 details but nobody knows Ghostbusters 2 outside of Vigo the Carpathian and the Ghostbusters 2 logo. So there's this assumption that it is not canon but it is definitely canon."

Afterlife follows a new generation of Ghostbusters: Phoebe and Trevor, Egon's grandchildren, relocate with their mother Callie to their grandfather's old farmhouse. In their new town, they meet pals Lucky and Podcast, and find there are strange happenings that need investigating.

Captain Marvel's McKenna Grace is Phoebe, while Stranger Thing's Finn Wolfhard is Trevor, and Gone Girl's Carrie Coon is Callie. Paul Rudd plays teacher Mr. Grooberson, and Logan Kim plays Podcast, while Celeste O'Connor is Lucky.

No sequel to Afterlife has been officially announced just yet, but it's good to know Reitman seems to have a plan for the future.

While we wait for more updates on the Ghostbusters franchise, check out our guide to the next few months' upcoming movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.