Ghost Recon Breakpoint open beta: It's open now, here's how to start playing

The Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta is open now, giving players on PC, PS4, and Xbox One the chance to check out a healthy portion of the game for free. If you already played Ghost Recon Wildlands, you have a pretty good idea of what you're getting into, but Ghost Recon Breakpoint is still very much its own game with a whole new location and several new systems to get used to. The beta is still available until the end of the weekend, so here's what you need to know to play.

How do I get into the Ghost Recon Breakpoint open beta?

You don't need to do anything special to get into the Breakpoint open beta. It's available for anybody who wants to play across PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and all for free. Of course, once it's over, you'll have to buy the actual game to keep playing (or wait until there's a free weekend).

When will the Ghost Recon Breakpoint open beta end?

Here's when the Breakpoint open beta will end, broken out by timezone. Make the most of the weekend!

Pacific: September 29 at 7 am PDT

Eastern: September 29 at 10 am EDT

UK: September 29 at 3 pm BST

What does the Ghost Recon Breakpoint open beta include?

Ubisoft is offering Breakpoint beta players access to a generous swath of the game's content. You can able to try out the Ghost War PvP mode in Elimination mode across four maps, and you can explore six of the campaign's open-world regions (with two new from the closed beta). Five missions from the main storyline (three new from the closed beta) and three side missions are available. You can also play 12 new Faction Missions every day of the open beta, and fight against three different types of enemy drones.

Does my Ghost Recon Breakpoint open beta progress carry over?

Nope. You'll have to start over once the full game comes out. However, there's a good chance Ubisoft will offer some special rewards to players who play the beta.

Is there a trailer featuring Lil Wayne I can watch while I wait for the full game?

What? No. I mean, why would there… huh. OK. Yes. Yes, there is.