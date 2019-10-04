Ghost Recon Breakpoint: how to change class between assault, sharpshooter, panther, and field medic

How to change class in Ghost Recon Breakpoint is confusing. the game is absolutely packed with content, so much so that things can get confusing. So it's not surprise you might find yourself asking how classes work in Breakpoint, and how to change them? We've got the answer right here.

Classes here are a little more fluid than some other shooters. You have four to choose in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and can change at almost any point in the game. Each class puts a focus on different type of style, like running in with guns blazing vs trying to sneak in undetected.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The four Ghost Recon: Breakpoint classes include assault, sharpshooter, panther, and field medic. Each offers boosts that lend themselves to their respective playstyle with incremental awards that are given to you as you level up. Equip one class to level up those abilities.

How to switch classes in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Switching classes in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is a bit frustrating. You can't just hope into the menu when you're out exploring the open world. You'll need to find a bivouac, which is a temporary camp, somewhere in the overworld. These are usually signalled my a thin plume of smoke in the distance and can also be found through intelligence gathering.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once you get to the bivouac you're able to do a number of things like craft items, gain temporary boosts by eating or drinking, and, of course, change your class. All you'll have to do is hop into the menu and pick which one you want to roll with.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The menu looks like this and you'll want to select the "Tactics" option. It's annoying to have to do this every time you want to change classes, but it's the way it works at the moment. Ubisoft has also said that more classes are coming in the near future.

