Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta begins on September 5, here's how to get in

There's gonna be a Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta, and it will go live a month before the full game arrives. Registrations for the Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta were opened right after it was revealed on stage at E3 2019 , and Ubisoft announced that the beta itself will go live on September 5. While everybody who registers online will have a shot to play the beta on PC, PS4, or Xbox One, pre-ordering a copy of Ghost Recon Breakpoint will guarantee you access on the platform of your choice.

Ubisoft hasn't revealed any of the contents of the Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta yet. Its predecessor, Ghost Recon Wildlands, had a fairly extensive beta that let players explore a sizable chunk of the map alone or in co-op, so we'll likely see something similar for Breakpoint. Ubisoft's also fond of giving out rewards in the full version of a game for players who try out the beta, so that should make downloading and playing even more worth your while.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is set to arrive on October 4, 2019. Its story and overall playstyle follow Wildlands. In fact, you've already met its main antagonist if you played the Operation Oracle DLC for Wildlands - though he's your ally there, he's made a heel turn to full "I know what's best for the world" big bad guy by the time Breakpoint begins. And he isn't alone - he's accompanied by a detachment of Ghosts-turned-Wolves with a tech company's worth of drones to fight you.

