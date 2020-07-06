Ghost of Tsushima patch notes: Day One updates will come in just under 8 GB

The Ghost of Tsushima patch notes have begun with an early look at a pair of day-one updates for the open-world action game.

According to the latest leaks for Ghost of Tsushima, as spotted by Twisted Voxel , the combined day-one update size for the game is now 7.9 GB. That encompasses both Ghost of Tsushima updates 1.01 and 1.02. As is typical for early updates like these, their patch notes aren't particularly detailed; they only reference making fixes to localization issues and miscellaneous bugs.

These updates will come in on top of the previously revealed Ghost of Tsushima file size of 50GB, so you should build that extra download time into your expectations if you're planning to get a digital version of the game (you'll also likely be able to start your download early if you get your Ghost of Tsushima pre-order in on the PlayStation Store). Once the updates are installed and integrated into the game files, they likely won't take up as much room.

Ghost of Tsushima went gold two weeks ago, meaning developer Sucker Punch Games officially put the finishing touches on the 1.00 version of the game. Since then it's explained more about how weapon vendors and upgrades will work , and it's given us a cinematic look at the fall of Jin Sakai the samurai and the rise of the ghost. We have also officially received confirmation that your horse can't die in Ghost of Tsushima , so we can all breathe a sigh of relief.