Ghost of Tsushima gets outfits based on God of War, Bloodborne, and more

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends has received several brand new outfits inspired by other PlayStation exclusive games.

In the tweet below, Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch revealed that several brand new outfits are available in Ghost of Tsushima's multiplayer mode called Legends. These include outfits inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn, Bloodborne, Shadow of the Colossus, and God of War.

From now until January 15, 2021, unlock these #GhostOfTsushima: Legends outfits inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne! Complete any Story or Survival mission with each class to unlock all four outfits! pic.twitter.com/xVhQGlAeMcDecember 18, 2020

They're some pretty snazzy outfits, to say the least. You'll have until January 15, 2021 to boot up Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and claim these four new outfits for your multiplayer hero to wear. The unlock requirements for all four outfits are simple: complete a single Story or Survival mission and you'll immediately unlock all four costumes. It's a shame that Jin Sakai won't be able to don these new threads, but they're all a really nice new addition to the game nonetheless.

If you're unfamiliar with Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, it's the multiplayer component of Sucker Punch's 2020 samurai-action game. The mode groups four players together, each with their own armor and weapons, to strike out against waves of increasingly difficult enemies.

The multiplayer component of Sucker Punch's game didn't launch until October, a fair few months after Ghost of Tsushima first launched worldwide in Summer 2020. The Legends mode has seen several updates since it launched, including a brand new Raid called the Tale of Iyo, which really puts your skills as a samurai to the test.

