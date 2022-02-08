Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut adds an unlockable Aloy costume

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will now let its hero cosplay as Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West, thanks to a surprise update.

Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch revealed the fun new addition, which comes along with other changes that aren't quite so cross-promotional, on its official Twitter account. If you want to pick up the new techno-stone-age duds for Jin Sakai, you'll need to head to the north of Iki Island and check out the new Forbidden Shrine. Solve the puzzle in that area and you'll get your Aloy kit. And remember, you do specifically need Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut to get this new outfit, since otherwise you won't be able to make your way to Iki Island in the first place.

We are so excited for Horizon Forbidden West from our friends at @Guerrilla! While we wait, today we’ve released a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut that repairs a Wind Shrine to the north of Iki Island. Solve the puzzle there to earn an Aloy-inspired surprise... pic.twitter.com/5brcjTvL7oFebruary 8, 2022 See more

The update also adds a new platinum difficulty level for survival mode in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which is harder than gold (but without the weekly modifier schedule enforced in nightmare mode) while also offering increased rewards for your effort. Other tweaks in the patch include a new option to make it easier to add players to your PlayStation-wide blocklist and fix stuttering issues, with another patch focused on Legends expected to roll out in March.

We can only hope that more PlayStation heroes get the cospla-loy treatment in the leadup to Horizon: Forbidden West 's arrival on February 18, 2022.

