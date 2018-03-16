Popular

Get a free PS4 with GT Sport or a PSVR Starter Pack when you get Sony's Xperia XZ2 phone deal on Three

By

Get all the Sony you could ever want with this amazing offer from Free... I mean Three.

It's always nice to get a free gift when you buy something, and it seems like UK phone retailer Three knows that. Because its offering quite the whopper of a free gift to anyone who pre-orders the latest Sony smartphone, the Sony Xperia XZ2. Pre-orders for the Xperia XZ2 go live today, March 16, via Three's website, and if you pre-order one, you'll get the option of getting a free PS4 with a copy of Gran Turismo Sport (worth £250), or a PS VR Starter Kit (worth £300), which comes with the VR headset, PlayStation Camera and a voucher code of PlayStation VR Worlds. Even compared to the best of the best PlayStation VR deals, that's a hell of a deal. 

Pre-order the Sony Xperia XZ2 and get a free PS4 with GT Sport OR PSVR Starter Pack (savings of over £350) Pre-order between March 16 and April 5 with Three and get your choice of Sony-flavoured gift.

The free gift option is only available while stocks last, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you should probably hit that pre-order button above now. The offer is open to both new and existing Three customers who pre-order the Xperia XZ2 between March 16 and April 5 (when the phone actually comes out).

If you're thinking of switching phones, this is the perfect time to grab yourself a PS4 or a PS VR starter kit (above).

Three is offering the Sony Xperia XZ2 in either Liquid Silver or Petrol Blue  on a variety of tariffs. You'll be paying from £79 upfront for the phone, and then £46 a month for 4GB of data or £54 a month with 30GB of data. Both of those tariffs offer unlimited minutes and texts too. 

As for the phone itself, the Sony Xperia XZ2's crowning glory is its 5.7-inch HDR full HD+ (1080 x 2160p) display, which is complimented by powerful stereo speakers and a new Dynamic Vibration System, which isn't as rude as it sounds. It also packs a Motion Eye camera with is capable of recording movies in 4K HDR resolutions, and in super 960fps slow-mo at full HD. Just think how good all your Instagram stories will look. 

Head over to Three's website now to secure yourself this deal. 

