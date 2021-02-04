George R.R. Martin says he wrote "hundreds of pages" of The Winds of Winter in 2020

The Winds of Winter is more meme than book at this point – or maybe not. One of the final chapters in the Song of Ice and Fire saga is still being written by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, who has provided a new update on how the novel is coming along.

"I wrote hundreds and hundreds of pages of The Winds of Winter in 2020. The best year I’ve had on [Winds of Winter] since I began it," Martin said on his personal blog.

Does that mean the finish line is in sight? Potentially. But don't hold your breath.

"I need to keep rolling, though," Martin admitted. "I still have hundreds of more pages to write to bring the novel to a satisfactory conclusion. That’s what 2021 is for, I hope," before adding, "I will make no predictions on when I will finish."

A hopeful 2021 finish date, then, but nothing set in stone. Martin began writing The Winds of Winter in 2010. A Dream of Spring has been mooted as the seventh and final novel, but that won't be written under the author finishes The Winds of Winter.

Those waiting for another helping of Westerosi action are in luck, however. Multiple Game of Thrones prequels, including House of the Dragon, are in production. House of the Dragon is due to begin filming shortly, and there's even an animated series in early development at HBO Max.

