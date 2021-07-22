Genshin Impact update 2.1 teasers showcase Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara

The latest Genshin Impact teasers point to the arrival of yet more Inazuma characters in update 2.1.

MiHoYo released three character profiles earlier today, much like it did with Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu ahead of the release of Genshin Impact update 2.0. After months of last-minute reveals, the studio's recently begun to show upcoming characters upwards of five weeks ahead of their release, and the latest batch of details follows up on three characters briefly shown during the update 2.0 reveal stream.

#RaidenShogun ‧ Plane of EuthymiaHer Eternal ExcellencyThe undisputed supreme ruler of Inazuma.Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho, promised the people of Inazuma an unchanging eternity to last throughout the ages.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FyRxdWFxLtJuly 22, 2021 See more

The headliner is the Raiden Shogun, also known as the electro archon Baal and the Almighty Narukami Ogosho herself. A ruler of many names, Raiden – I'm just going to call her that for now – looks to be an electro sword user based on the weapon she extracts from her friggin' chest. At the moment, we really only know Raiden by her reputation as the iron-fisted ruler of Inazuma. The fact that her playable form is being teased so early suggests that we'll properly meet her soon enough, and that the ongoing Inazuma story arc will come to a climax soon.

#SangonomiyaKokomi ‧ Pearl of WisdomHibernating Homebody StrategistThe Divine Priestess and supreme leader of Watatsumi IslandMany believe Sangonomiya Kokomi to be an enigmatic, shrewd leader. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/id2LeR6lVTJuly 22, 2021 See more

The next character is Sangonomiya Kokomi, or just Kokomi colloquially. We saw Kokomi in the Inazuma reveal trailer for mere seconds, so she's one of the biggest question marks right now. We know she's a hydro user, and something about the hydro summons dancing in her palm makes me think she's a catalyst user, but that's about it. Kokomi is described as a strategist and "the divine priestess and supreme leader of Watatsumi Island," as well as an "enigmatic and shrewd leader."

#KujouSara ‧ Crowfeather Kaburaya General of the Tenryou CommissionLeader of the Tenryou Commission's forces. Bold, decisive, and skilled in battle.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/oeWA1lJeNwJuly 22, 2021 See more

MiHoYo rounded things out with a look at Kujou Sara, who was depicted as the right-hand aide of Raiden in previous Inazuma trailers. We already knew that Sara is an electro bow user, and this update confirms she's also the "general of the Tenryou Commission," which is rapidly becoming a major player in the current storyline.

History suggests that two of these three characters will be five-stars while one will be a four-star, and I'm willing to bet that Raiden and Kokomi will be the five-stars for update 2.1 while Sara will appear as a four-star, likely on Raiden's banner given the story connection between the two women. That's just a guess for now, but the electro archon herself will obviously be a five-star, and something about Kokomi just gives off big five-star energy. We'll surely get more details ahead of the release of update 2.1 on August 1.