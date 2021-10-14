How to clear the mist on Tsurumi Island: Every Perch puzzle and feather location in Genshin Impact

Learn how to get to Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact and clear the mist, and you’ll have a lot of fun exploring. However, the latest addition to the Inazuma map isn’t that easy to reach, and even harder to fully unlock. Tsurumi Island is completely covered in a thick fog, and any attempt to explore the island without clearing the mist first will result in a quick teleport back to where you came from.

We’ll not beat around the bush: the road to unlocking Genshin Impact Tsurumi Island is quite a tough one. To keep you from running around looking for feathers and Perch trees and whatnot, we’re here to guide you through the full Tsurumi Island World Quest.

How to get to Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact

Perhaps you’re wondering why you can’t just hop on a Waverider boat and sail to Genshin Impact Tsurumi Island straight away. Although it is indeed possible to sail to Tsurumi Island as soon as you gain access to Inazuma (by completing ‘Escape from Ritou’ during the Archon Quests), this won’t get you very far. You can land on Tsurumi’s beaches, but you can’t walk through the mist.

To clear the Tsurumi Island mist, you need to start the ‘A Particularly Particular Author’ World Quest at the Adventurer’s Guild in Inazuma City. Besides unlocking the new area, this quest will automatically teleport you to Tsurumi Island, which is a lot faster than sailing.

Note that ‘A Particularly Particular Author’ will only pop up in your Journal after completing the Seirai Stormchasers World Quest.

Clear the Tsurumi Island mist in Genshin Impact: A Particularly Particular Author

The first part of the ‘Through the Mist’ questline is simple: just speak to the NPC’s, agree to travel to Tsurumi Island, and walk through the large gate. After that, you need to speak to the mysterious boy called Ruu. Keep following the location markers and talk to Ruu’s family. They will ask you to touch the Perch tree, which will then release three glowing feathers.

All there’s left to do is finding the feathers and interacting with them. They will then fly back to the Perch by themselves. Note that the feather locations will pop up on the mini-map whenever you’re close enough, so keep an eye out for that!

Once the Perch offering is completed, the surrounding mist will be cleared. Unfortunately, there are four Perch tree locations in total, so you’ll have to repeat the puzzle a few times. Despite the feather location indicators, actually finding them can be a real pain. Here’s how you complete every Perch offering, including the feather locations.

Perch offering and feather locations: Moshiri Ceremonial Site

This is the first Perch puzzle in Genshin Impact, and also the easiest one. The Perch itself is inside the circular rock formation (follow the white mist lamps). All three feather locations are nearby and don’t require any additional puzzle solutions.

You should be able to see this one right away. It’s close to the NPC’s. Leave the rock formation (walk away from the Perch), and you’ll spot the feather to your right. There’s a singular large rock just a little bit further south. The third feather is on top of it.

Perch offering and feather locations: Chirai Shrine

The Perch is on the edge of a cliff, the northernmost part of this area.

Walk towards the south until you see a hole in the ground. It’s in the middle of the stone ruins. Jump down to collect the feather. The feather is on another cliff west of the Perch location. However, it will float away when your get close. Chase it through the nearby Phase Gate, watch out for the Electro enemies you’ll encounter, and then pick up the feather when it’s landed just south of the Perch. This feather is simply lying on the ground, but you have to walk further towards the southwest before it pops up on the map. Beware of the Rifthounds.

Perch offering and feather locations: Autake Plains

This tree is located in the middle of the mist cloud. The main challenge here is the large amount of enemies. A bunch of Rifthounds will spawn before you can touch the Perch, and several more will spawn while you collect the feathers.

The location marker looks like it’s right on the Perch itself, but the feather is actually a few steps towards the northwest (slightly lower ground). Just run towards the east and you’ll see it appear on the ground. Unfortunately, the feather will float away and you’ll be left to deal with the Hilichurls. After defeating them, grab the Electrogranum to follow the feather into the Thunder Barrier, and then fight a couple of Rifthounds. The feather location is on top of the Hilichurl hut. Look towards the south and you’ll be able to spot it. Again, you’ll have to deal with a bunch of Rifthounds once you get close.

Perch offering and feather locations: Shirikoro Peak

We saved this one for last, because it’s by far the most challenging Perch offering puzzle in Genshin Impact. The tree is located inside the crater, which you can enter from the southeast. You may start the offering, but you’ll have to drain the water before you can collect the feathers.

The first step is to guide the Seelies back to the tree. One is floating in the cave entrance, one is below you near the water, and one is a little higher up on a tree branch. Once the water is gone, glide down and look for the three feathers in the northeast. This is where you’ll be able to get the first feather. Unfortunately, the other two will float further down the tunnel. You’ll have to defeat some enemies while following them, and then solve the Relay Stone puzzle. Place one Relay Stone in the middle of the connection on the left side of the door, and two on the right side. As soon as you open the door, kill the Ruin Guard and grab the next feather. Unsurprisingly, the final feather will disappear behind another locked door. To open it, you must first collect three more Seelies: one is on a nearby stone pillar, another one’s just through the opening towards the southwest, and one is behind the breakable wall towards the north. After that, place the Relay Stones to connect the lines (one below, one in the middle of the connection left of the round door, and one in the connection right of the round door). Open the door and grab the third feather.

Now, just go back to the Perch and complete the final offering. Congratulations, you just unlocked the full Tsurumi Island map! From now on, you’ll be able to roam the island freely. No more Perch puzzles required.

