Genshin Impact 2.7 details, rewards and everything we know

Genshin Impact 2.7 has been delayed, but there's good news, as miHoYo have finally released a date. While it started with release date rumours, and then a confirmation of the delay, Update 2.7 is finally on the horizon, and we even have a bit of news on Update 2.8. miHoYo will also add a third phase to Genshin 2.6 (meaning more time to get Ayaka), and they’ll hand out some pretty generous compensation rewards too.

If you want to know more about the Genshin Impact 2.7 release date, rewards, or additional events, here’s everything we know.

Good news for players eagerly awaiting the 2.7 update. miHoYo has confirmed that maintenance for the Genshin Impact update is expected to start 6am China Standard Time on May 31. The maintenance is expected to last five hours. Time zone conversions are for the maintenance start time are:

3pm PST, May 30 (West Coast US)

6pm EST, May 30 (East Coast US)

11pm BST, May 30 (UK)

12am CEST, May 31 (Central Europe)

As a result, the current Character Event Wish, Weapon Event Wish and "Test Run" event will end as the update maintenance begins. The countdown timers on the Wish screen and Events Overview page will be adjusted accordingly so you'll be able to see exactly how much time you've got left. Maintenance for the Serenitea Pot's Placement Function will also end after the Version 2.7 update maintenance is complete, so you'll be able to start using the Placement Function again.

Unfortunately, it seems like the 2.7 livestream is still postponed as it has not been mentioned in the update from miHoYo. The update also said that Genshin Impact Version 2.7 is expected to last six weeks, with Version 2.8 arriving on July 13.

Why is Genshin Impact 2.7 delayed?

In case you’re wondering, miHoYo didn’t give a reason for the Genshin Impact 2.7 delay. However, it is commonly believed that the delay is due to COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai. At the time of writing, a hard lockdown is still in place.

Genshin Impact 2.7 issue compensation rewards

Genshin Impact’s developer miHoYo has promised a weekly compensation reward. For every additional week it takes to get to Version 2.7, players will receive the following items:

400 Primogems

Fragile Resin x1: used to obtain double rewards from Dungeons and Ley Line challenges.

used to obtain double rewards from Dungeons and Ley Line challenges. Hero’s Wit x7: character level-up material.

character level-up material. Mystic Enhancement Ore x16: weapon level-up material.

weapon level-up material. 120,000 Mora

You can collect the rewards from the in-game mail system. However, only players who reached Adventure Rank five by May 11 are eligible for the reward. If the period between the last compensation reward and the 2.7 release is less than one week, the amount of rewards will be adjusted accordingly.

Important to keep in mind: you have to claim the compensation reward before Version 2.7 goes live!

Genshin Impact 2.6 extra events

(Image credit: miHoYo)

While waiting for Version 2.7, you can participate in two additional events as part of “Genshin Impact 2.6: Phase 3”. The current banners will stay in place. Here’s an overview:

Ayaka’s Wish banner and the Weapon banner will stick around a bit longer, probably until the end of Version 2.6.

will stick around a bit longer, probably until the end of Version 2.6. The same goes for the Test Run event featuring Ayaka, Razor, Sayu, and Rosaria.

featuring Ayaka, Razor, Sayu, and Rosaria. New event: Spices From the West. It’s a cooking event that will take place between May 14 and June 7.

It’s a cooking event that will take place between May 14 and June 7. New event: Overflowing Mastery. You can receive double the rewards from Talent-Material Dungeons up to three times a day. This event starts on May 22 and ends on May 29.

What’s new in Genshin Impact 2.7?

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Since there’s hasn’t been a 2.7 livestream, we don’t know much about the upcoming Genshin Impact update. However, it’s highly likely that the characters announced several weeks ago, Kuki Shinobu and Yelan, will be part of the new update.

Bottom line: we’ll have to be patient in the coming weeks… But hey, those weekly 400 Primogems are pretty sweet, aren’t they?

