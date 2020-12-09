Gears 5: Hivebusters release date set for next week, and it's launching on Game Pass Ultimate

The Gears 5 : Hivebusters campaign DLC is coming next week, and if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber you'll get it for free on day one.

The first story expansion for Gears 5 is set to hit Xbox and PC on December 15, 2020. It stars the group of three rough-and-tumble survivors from Gears 5 Escape mode, and it tells the story of their first mission as Hivebusters. The roughly 3-hour campaign will send teams of 1 to 3 players roadie running across a volcanic island populated by Swarm and "a deadly new predator". You can even play it online or in split-screen, which should make it the perfect evening's entertainment for your socially distanced holiday celebrations.

While Gears 5 got its own next-gen update, the Hivebusters expansion is the first Gears experience specifically built to take advantage of the power of Xbox Series X; shorter load times, variable refresh rates, and, 4K HDR visuals, and all the rest. If you don't have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can pre-order it right now for $19.99 on Xbox, Steam, or the Windows Store.

If you haven't picked up Gears yet, hold off on that a la carte pre-order: Gears 5: Game of the Year Ultimate Edition is also coming out next week, and it will include the base game, Hivebusters, the Halo: Reach Character Pack, and 30 days of boost all for $59.99. Or you could just sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and get it as part of your subscription.

