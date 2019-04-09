Watch the ultimate Game of Thrones recap in just 16 minutes and get ready for the end

It's finally here. Game of Thrones week! The final season of one of the biggest shows in the history of television premieres this Sunday, April 14 and it's all anyone's going to be talking about until the finale six weeks later.

With Game of Thrones season 8 now just days away, there's no time left to rewatch the entire show before the premiere and with one of the biggest casts of all time, multiple important plot points, and an ending a decade in the making, there's a lot to remember. But don't panic because we've got you covered with the ultimate Game of Thrones recap.

We’ve condensed all of Game of Thrones so far (seasons 1-7) into the ultimate Game of Thrones recap video above, which will just take 16 minutes of your time to get you completely up-to-date before the final season. You can’t say fairer than that, surely? Our Game of Thrones recap covers what all the major Game of Thrones characters have been up to season-to-season, the most satisfying Game of Thrones deaths (Joffrey - yay!), and the White Walkers’ slow journey from mysterious monsters to full blown villains!

Once you’ve watched the ultimate Game of Thrones recap, you can check out the best Game of Thrones theories and try and work out what will happen during the Game of Thrones ending. Just don’t tweet about it - I want to be surprised! And if you’re not one for videos then we helpfully have some GIF-based Game of Thrones recaps of each individual season below:

Just don’t @ me asking where season 7 is, ok? I’m working on it! And in the meantime, you can always check out our Game of Thrones season 7 ending explainer which covers all the big events. Anything else I can help you with?

If you’re going to try and rewatch ALL of Game of Thrones before the final season starts you’re going to need viewing guide for how to watch Game of Thrones online.