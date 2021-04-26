Game of Thrones successor series House of the Dragon has started production

The Game of Thrones successor show, House of the Dragon, has begun production, as shared in a tweet thread from the series Twitter account. The first tweet reads, "Fire will reign (with a fire emoji) with a photo of the production team and cast members sitting at a large table.

The rest of the thread features photos of individual cast members with their character names including in the tweets, like “Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake,” and the rest of it includes “The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022.”

Game of Thrones ruled HBO since its first episode aired on April 17, 2011. Now that the series is over, which ended on May 19, 2021, House of the Dragon will hopefully fill some of the void left with a story that will focus on the Targaryens, the dragon-riding royal family who likes to keep in in the family, who eventually produces Daenerys Targaryen, a major character in Game of Thrones. The events of the series will take place before Game of Thrones, inspired by the events of Martin's 2019 Targaryen history, Fire & Blood Vol. 1.

The cast, some of which are featured in the Twitter thread, includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno.

House of Dragons series is reportedly 10-episode and is scheduled for release in 2022.