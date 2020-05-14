New Frozen song takes you on a trip down memory lane with some of Disney's classics

With apologies to those who have only just got “Let It Go” out of their heads, Disney has released a new Frozen song written by the movie’s original composers (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez) and performed by Olaf (Josh Gad). It even comes bundled with a music video that not only features original animation but also showcases some of Disney’s greatest ever adventures.

“I Am With You” takes Josh Gad’s current working-from-home schedule doing voiceovers for new Olaf shorts and adds a singalong into the mix.

Olaf begins “I Am With You” by writing a letter, with his lyrics touching upon the struggle of being close to someone, but literally distant. Big lockdown mood.

The song's music video splices various classic and contemporary Disney movies, with a focus on those who have either lost or cannot be with their loved ones. Everything from Lilo & Stitch, to Moana, to Snow White, Tarzan, and The Lion King all get their chance to shine. If you don’t feel all fuzzy after watching it, then something might be wrong.

As it turns out, nostalgia and wistful melodies that reflect our current real-world situation is quite the potent mix, one liable to give you quite the gut punch. But it’s a much-needed trip down memory lane and proves that, even in unprecedented times such as these that: A) Disney can still produce some musical magic even now and B) We all need a singing snowman in our lives.

For more from Disney, check out these lists…