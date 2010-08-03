FrightFest short film showcase announced

Share

FrightFest returns to scare up a treat in London at the end of August, and the full programme for the Sunday’s short film showcase has finally been revealed.



Featuring a first look at the new short from Marc Price, the man behind previous FF stand-out Colin , this line-up is a gory confectionary of international talent.



From a Turkish mask scarer to cyborgs and, uh, joggers, 2010’s selection should inspire just as many chills and chuckles as previous years.



Also appearing at the Fest, which runs from Thursday 26 August to Monday 10 August at the Empire Cinema, is the Amazing Krypto Brothers’ Down Under , which finds a young woman reuniting with her family, only to find a banshee haunting her family home.



“You wanted Evil Dead 4 , well here it is,” say FF. “ Down Under , over the top and with enough Gothic chills and atmospheric thrills to drill spookiness into the back of your screaming skull.”



Tickets for individual films are now on sale over at the Empire Cinema website . Check out the Sunday programme below…

Sunday 29 August - 1pm onwards

2.22 (USA) Dir. Steven Shea 8.30 mins

A night out with the girls. A hot new club and a hot new guy. For Vickie Palmer, yesterday would be her last day.



TO MY MOTHER AND FATHER (UK / Turkey) Dir. Can Evrenol 8.45 mins

When Jimmy is left alone in his house he discovers an old mask and decides to scare his parents upon their arrival home.



BON APPETIT (UK) Dir. Kate Shenton 3.49 mins

A deliciously dark comedy about food. BON APPETIT provides unappetizing twists to everyday eating.



RISE OF THE APPLIANCES (UK) Dir. Rob Sprackling 8.56 mins

Machines rise up and take over the world - but rather than being cool cyborgs, they are household domestic appliances.



THE END… (UK) Dir. Marc Price 4.45 mins

An out-of-his-depth hero is presented with a deadly choice. Shot primarily as a camera and visual effects test THE END… should feel like part of an action movie climax.



THROUGH THE NIGHT (UK) Dir. Lee Cronin 10 mins

Every night, around the world – couples fall asleep side by side, trusting they know who lies beside them..



DEAD HUNGRY (UK) Dir. William Bridges 10 mins

Life's a bitch and then you die... Then you're a zombie and death's a bitch too!



SWITCH (UK) Dir. Melanie Light 4.28 mins

A man driving through the snowy countryside decides to pursue a female jogger. Resulting in some interesting consequences.



PAPA WRESTLING (Portugal) Dir. Fernando Alle 8.53 mins

After bullies steal his son's lunchbox, a retired wrestler goes on a violent rampage to avenge him and bring justice to the school.



NELLY AND LIO (Canada) Dir. Etienne Langlois 11.09 mins

Nelly and Lio are in the forest while the radio announces that a dangerous criminal has escaped in the region. Their paths will inevitably intersect..



RED BALLOON (UK) Dir. Alexis Wajsbrot and Damien Mace 13 mins

Several times during the course of the night, Dorothy, the little girl Julie is looking after, behaves oddly, screaming from her bedroom. Each time, Julie puts her back to bed, comforting her by telling her it's just a nightmare... Or is it ?



LA MADRE (Spain) Dir. Alberto Evangelio 6.36 mins

The Mother never believed that her son’s nightmares could be real.



HOW I SURVIVED THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE (USA) Dir. Christian Cantamessa 10 mins

A single mother and her teenage son struggle to survive in a brutal near future where zombies roam the Earth.



CHOREOMANIA (UK) Dir. Louis Paxton 9.30 mins

The story of Hector’s journey into dance hell as the city is overwhelmed by an hysterical body-popping plague.

