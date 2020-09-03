Franklin Richard and Iceman explore the secret history of the Fantastic Four in September

For those old school Fantastic Four fans still getting used to little Franklin Richards rockin' black hair and a stud in his ear, now he's added a full-on X-Men uniform to his more mature look.

Marvel has given Newsarama readers a first look at a splash page from September 30's Fantastic Four #24, featuring Franklin - whose status as a mutant has been an off-and-on source of storylines for Marvel for decades - hanging with his X-friends on Krakoa.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The living mutant island can pretty much transport its residents anywhere through the gateways, however, so after a hologram call from mom by the bottom half of the page Franklin is shooting through New York's Washington Square Park on his way to the FF's unassuming 4 Yancy St. headquarters with Iceman.

Yeah, Iceman.

Turns out he and the FF got history.

"Hey, remember that time Iceman replaced the Human Torch as a member of the Fantastic Four? No?" Marvel's official solicitation copy asks. "Well, Johnny Storm sure remembers! And now it's time to let everybody else in on the secret of the Fantastic Four story we were never supposed to talk about!"

Here's that image:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Dan Slott with art by Paco Medina and Jesus Aburtov, the story 'Cold Snap' may or may not be a direct prologue to October's Fantastic Four #25 by Slott and new series artist R.B. Silva which promises "New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family," or in totality "a new era for the Fantastic Four!"

The one thing FF #25 doesn't promise is a line-up change, but they're pretty much standard issue for big status quo-altering stories these days, so we'll see if Bobby Drake's secret FF history has a longer tail than just September's issue and Franklin's association with the X-Men dives deeper than it has in the past.

The FF will be getting new villains in October but read about the best villains in their history right here.