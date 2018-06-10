Forza Horizon 4 speeds across a UK countryside that changes with the seasons

Pack your bags, Forza Horizon 4 is going to take you on a trip to grand old Britain.

As opposed to the more sim-heavy-bent of the Forza Motorsport series, the Horizon series has always been about enjoying the locales as much as the cars. It's moved from Colorado to France to Australia, and now it's off to the UK. Looks nice!

Along with a location change, the biggest addition will be that of dynamic seasons. Summer, fall, winter, and spring will all be represented, bringing not just aesthetic changes but also new courses, PR stunts, and more. Weather will change your car's handling, obviously, but the seasons will also open up or restrict new paths as well.

Forza Horizon 4 will also change up how you interact with other players; instead of just racing against a bunch of AI-controlled "Drivatars" as has been custom for several years now, Forza Horizon 4's world is a shared open world. This means that you'll be able to find other players driving around and immediately start a multiplayer race or just have fun burning rubber in free roam.

Forza Horizon 4 will burn up the UK countryside on October 2, and will launch as part of Xbox Games Pass on the same day.

