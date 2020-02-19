Fortnite Team Rumble changes: Here are all the latest tweaks for the fan-favorite mode

Fortnite Team Rumble, the casual-friendly mode of near-endless kills and respawns, just got some new tweaks ahead of the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 .

An official developer post on the Fortnite Battle Royale Reddit forum lays out the changes to Team Rumble, all of which help streamline some of the mode's remaining rough patches; the dark days of having to dedicate a whole inventory spot just to the glider redeploy item are over.

Fortnite Team Rumble changes

All weapons are now Rare (blue) rarity or better

Bandages removed

Glider redeployment now a free ability - no longer takes up an inventory slot

150 of each material granted to each player at the start of the match

Skill-based matchmaking disabled

Increased elimination goal to 125

Aside from the glider change, the other big tweak is the disabling of skill-based matchmaking. While it can help players find better matchups in the main Battle Royale modes, full-on chaos across all skill levels does seem to fit the vibe of Team Rumble better. The injection of materials at the start of the match also means you can start your building your fortifications right away, without having to run away from the action to find an un-plundered spot.

Maybe this isn't quite the preview of the next season you expected, but at least it's more concrete than those weird map teases .

Any other day, these tweaks to one of Fortnite's tried-and-true modes would be worthy of Fortnite patch notes all their own. The fact that Epic is just pushing them out now with relatively little fanfare speaks to just how much stuff it probably has in store for the arrival of the next season. Or at least we hope so, after how long it's taken for chapter 2 season 2 to arrive.