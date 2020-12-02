Fortnite hits 15.3 million concurrent players in biggest live event ever

The Fornite Galactus event reportedly had 15.3 million concurrent players yesterday answering the often asked question of how many people play Fortnite? Spoilers: loads.

This comes from the official Fortnite account announced that the live event was the biggest the game has ever had, with 15.3 million players joining forces to fight Galactus in-game, while 3.4 million people watched on YouTube Gaming and Twitch. Twitch hit a peak of 1.5 million viewers in the Fortnite category last night, before the site broke for a short time. It's safe to say that Fortnite broke the internet once again.

We defeated him! A record 15.3 million concurrent players joined forces in our biggest event ever to fight back Galactus in today's in-game event, while more than 3.4 million cheered and watched on @YouTubeGaming and @Twitch! pic.twitter.com/IAcNpcPKEwDecember 2, 2020

The Fortnite Galactus event was a special interactive mission which saw players battle the giant Galactus along with iconic Marvel heroes including Iron Man, Wolverine, She-Hulk, and Thor who all fought alongside you. The event even had you driving your own Battle Bus in first-person while shooting down explosive drones. It even had you fly your way up Galactus's arm, bobbing and weaving drones while avoiding obstacles, the entire section felt like you were about to destroy the Death Star in Star Wars: A New Hope, and it was quite impressive.

Fornite has had plenty of live events in the past, even starring famous voices like Travis Scott, who put on his own concert in-game which saw 12.3 million players tune in to watch.

The Galactus event saw the end of Chapter 2: Season 4, and introduced the new Fortnite gameplay trailer, which includes The Mandalorian himself. Yes, even Baby Yoda will make an appearance.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5: Zero Point is out now on all platforms, including next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X.

