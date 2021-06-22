Forspoken video shows off new graphics tech and a little more gameplay

A new Forspoken AMD FSR trailer demonstrates how the game will put AMD's new performance-enhancing graphics tech to use, and it also includes some extended gameplay snippets from previously featured scenes.

The video is part of AMD's partner showcase series for FidelityFX Super Resolution, a new technology which Austin explained better than I ever could when he wrote about how it could double the FPS of Xbox Series X games . Let it suffice to say that it uses a similar philosophy as Nvidia's proprietary DLSS tech to algorithmically enhance game visuals without putting additional strain on graphics hardware.

And as Luminous Productions studio head Takeshi Aramaki explains in the video, FSR is also relatively easy for developers to take advantage of, with implementation only taking one day.

"Our studio's vision is 'to create games unlike anything experienced before, fusing the world's latest technologies with art,'" Aramaki explains in the video. "Implementing cutting-edge AMD technology in the development of Forspoken is an embodiment of that philosophy. With Forspoken, we are aiming to achieve the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open-world game."

Aramaki says implementing FSR in Forspoken has allowed for "a significant performance boost" when running the game at 4K and 60 frames per second: "I believe AMD's GPUOpen philosophy is raising the entire gaming industry's technical standards, which in turn benefits all players. We can't wait for players to get their hands on Forspoken and experience the next-gen graphics that were made possible by FSR."

While the video snippets of the trailer are meant to show off the kind of performance and visuals that are possible with FSR, they also give us some new and longer looks at scenes we saw in the original Forspoken trailer and its extended cut . Segments of the video show main character Frey darting through the forest with her magic-powered parkour as well as tangling with that creepy bear monster and a pair of towering humanoids. True to the purpose of the video, they're a crisp and clear new look at the game - hopefully we don't need to wait too much longer until we can see some all-new segments of Forspoken looking this good as well.