First Final Fantasy 7 Remake patch is here over six months after launch in April

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has just got its first patch on the PS4, over half a year removed from when it first launched in April.

As Eurogamer noted earlier today, this is surprisingly the first patch or update from Square Enix for the remake. If you've downloaded the patch for yourself (as we've done since it launched yesterday), you'll note that the patch notes themselves focus entirely on bug fixes, crashes, and frame rate drops in certain areas.

There's unfortunately no mention of a fix for Final Fantasy 7 Remake's texture issues. Earlier this year when the game first launched, fans were pretty quick to notice that some of the textures around Midgar weren't quite up to scratch with the rest of the game. The textures were mostly just outside and within Cloud's flat in the Sector 7 Slums, as well as a decidedly flat-looking Sector 7 when viewed from above later on in the game, which Digital Foundry notes in this video.

But, who's to say this is the last patch for Final Fantasy 7 Remake? Square could very well be looking at introducing successive patches and updates for the game at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is in full production at Square Enix. The game's co-director Yoshinori Kitase confirmed the news earlier this year in July, just a few months after part one shipped in April. Although part two of the remake is in full production, it's anyone's guess as to when it could eventually release.

But that's not all for budding Final Fantasy fans. Final Fantasy 16 is in active development at Square Enix, and it's quite a bit further along in the development process than everyone expected, having wrapped up "basic development" earlier this year.

