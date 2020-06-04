First Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War footage reportedly leaks ahead of Treyarch's official reveal

Potential leaked footage from this year's unannounced Call of Duty 2020 project, rumoured to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, has appeared that seems to give us a (blurry) look that Treyarch's upcoming shooter sequel.

As posted on Reddit, much of the footage is already being struck with takedown notices from Activision (which, ironically, lends further credence to their authenticity), but shows apparent pre-alpha gameplay, guns, and environments that hint that this game will take place in the Black Ops universe. The map in the leaked footage also bears a resemblance to Black Ops 4's Arsenal multiplayer map.

Though the source claims this is pre-alpha gameplay, which would explain why it doesn't look as robust or visually impressive as you'd expect from a Call of Duty title, the reddit post claims that the game is running on the same engine that Treyarch used for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Whatever we're looking at here, it's worth taking it all with plenty of salt. Even if this footage is real, video game projects can transform drastically over the course of their development, and the fact this gameplay appears to be from an early version of the title suggests it'll bear no resemblance to the finished product.

In any case, it's likely that Activision is planning to officially reveal the next Call of Duty very soon. Who knows? Perhaps it's something we can expect to show up at the incoming PS5 Future of Gaming event, a new date for which is apparently set to be announced "soon".

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games in the series' history