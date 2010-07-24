Finally, Lara Croft short shorts for your 360 avatar

Lara Croft has been on hiatus for a little while, but interest is running high for her new DLC game Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. A more action focused, isometric game, it’s a big shift from the usual gameplay, though the South American temple/dungeon style is still intact. Lara will be teaming up with Totec, The Guardian of Light in this one, fighting Xolotl and his minions.



Above: Finally, your Avatar can show off a little skin!

Coincidentally, those hyped for this release can show their love via the Lara/Totec Avatar items or the Xolotl Lava Tomb premium theme. The lava tomb theme retails for 240 Microsoft Points while the Avatar itemsrange from 40 to 240MS Points. While the Lara and Totec items are pretty neat, the demon outfit is the best:



Above: Such mean exteriors betrayed by such sensitive, caring eyes

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light will launch on August 18th, 2010 as part of Xbox LIVE Arcade’s Summer of Arcade and will retail for 1200 Microsoft Points.

July 23, 2010