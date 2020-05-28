Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered is releasing this summer

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 27.

The remastered version will release nearly 17 years to the day that the original game was released in the West: August 10, 2003. This is the first time the game will be available on a PlayStation console, and as the blog states, it's "far from a simple re-release." Check out the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered PlayStation blog post here, and the new trailer here .

"The team has refined and improved the adventure, enhancing numerous elements and even adding entirely new features." That means improved HD visuals and enhanced audio and new voice acting that adds life to the characters. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered is also getting online multiplayer with crossplay. You'll be able to travel with up to three other players in a co-operative multiplayer experience across all platforms. There's also brand new dungeons for you and your friends to battle through.

The remastered edition is also adding a new "mimic" feature, which will let you change your characters' appearance to that of other characters you meet during your travels. You'll do this by collecting Memory Crystals from Moogle Houses or at the end of difficult dungeons.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is a 1-4 player RPG that tells the story of a group of young people known as the Crystal Caravans, who are on an epic quest to find myrrh. Myrrh is a rare liquid needed to cleanse a crystal that protects them and their world from a deadly poisonous gas.