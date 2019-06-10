Final Fantasy 7 remake finally gets a release date

The Final Fantasy 7 remake will be released on PS4 on March 3, 2020. That's right, even if PlayStation is skipping E3 2019 , it couldn't let Xbox's Keanu cameo steal all the headlines, and dropped the news and a new trailer today .

The footage was first shown during a special Final Fantasy 7: A Symphonic Reunion concert in Los Angeles, with director Tetsuya Nomura and producer Yoshinori Kitase making an appearance. We can expect to see more of the reboot of a JRPG icon at the Square Enix E3 2019 conference on Monday (18:00 PT / 21:00 ET / 02:00 BST).

The Final Fantasy 7 remake was first announced way back at E3 2015, so finally getting a release date means plenty of Final Fantasy fans will be able to breathe a sigh of relief and start counting down the days. The original was an iconic PlayStation game, so much so that people are still prone to start waffling on about a certain character's death in the pub and end up in tears before they've finished a sentence.

Don't go expecting a shot for shot style remake though, Square Enix has already revealed a lot of changes for the reboot including heavily redesigned characters, a more action-oriented combat system and will turn the story into a multi-part series. We'll bring you all the new details from Square Enix tomorrow.