Final Fantasy 7 remake finally gets a release date

The Final Fantasy 7 remake will be released on PS4 on March 3, 2020. That's right, even if PlayStation is skipping E3 2019, it couldn't let Xbox's Keanu cameo steal all the headlines, and dropped the news and a new trailer today.
The footage was first shown during a special Final Fantasy 7: A Symphonic Reunion concert in Los Angeles, with director Tetsuya Nomura and producer Yoshinori Kitase making an appearance. We can expect to see more of the reboot of a JRPG icon at the Square Enix E3 2019 conference on Monday (18:00 PT / 21:00 ET / 02:00 BST).
The Final Fantasy 7 remake was first announced way back at E3 2015, so finally getting a release date means plenty of Final Fantasy fans will be able to breathe a sigh of relief and start counting down the days. The original was an iconic PlayStation game, so much so that people are still prone to start waffling on about a certain character's death in the pub and end up in tears before they've finished a sentence.
Don't go expecting a shot for shot style remake though, Square Enix has already revealed a lot of changes for the reboot including heavily redesigned characters, a more action-oriented combat system and will turn the story into a multi-part series. We'll bring you all the new details from Square Enix tomorrow.
Make sure you check out our E3 2019 schedule so you can watch all the announcements happen in real time. No sweat if you miss a few - that's what we're here for!