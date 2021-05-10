Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade pre-owned versions won't include Yuffie DLC due to download codes

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will include Yuffie's InterMISSION episode as a DLC code, which could be bad news for people who buy it pre-owned.

This was revealed recently via the EB Games website, a retailer based in Australia, through the product listing for the new version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

As the new InterMISSION content is supplied through a download code in the physical version of the game, this means those purchasing a pre-owned version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade most likely won't get the new story DLC, as the previous owner could have downloaded it.

This is pretty unfortunate news for those who aren't able to purchase the new game from Square Enix when it launches next month, and might have been relying on a pre-owned copy at a slightly reduced price point to experience Yuffie's new adventure.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launches next month on June 10, exclusively for the PS5. The new Yuffie story DLC, which sees the returning fan-favorite character venturing into the city of Midgar for a new story, is exclusive to the new version of the game, so those who played the original Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 last year will have to upgrade to the new version to play the new story DLC.

While Intergrade is a free upgrade for those who owned the original game on PS4, those who recently downloaded Final Fantasy 7 Remake as part of the free PS Plus games lineup for March 2021 won't be able to upgrade for free. Square Enix previously announced that only those who purchased the game at full price would be eligible for a free upgrade to Intergrade.

Additionally, InterMISSION is an exciting prospect for another major reason. Final Fantasy 7 Remake series creative director Tetsuya Nomura recently revealed that part two of the remake saga will pick up right where InterMISSION leaves off, so by the end of the new story DLC, we should have a pretty good idea of where the next installment of the remake series is going to kick off.

If you're looking to pick up the original release at the cheapest price point before Intergrade launches next month, head over to our Final Fantasy 7 Remake prices guide for more.