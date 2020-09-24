National League creates its own FIFA 21 cards after being omitted from the game

Sorry folks, FIFA 21 National League action isn't happening. One year after the English fifth tier was omitted from EA's series despite creating a petition that scored 10,000 signatures, it's again been snubbed by the biggest sports game on the planet – and responded by creating its very own set of Ultimate Team concept cards.

Packing in English non-league football's best players, officials created the set in tandem with National League ambassador Jeff Brazier, who played to a semi-pro level with Grays Athletic and Canvey Island. Three players are given silver status – Stockport County midfielder John Rooney, plus Notts County pair Enzio Boldewijn, and Callum Roberts. The other eight score pretend cards in bronze flavour.

(Image credit: Vanarama National League)

"After Vanarama launched their petition last year to get the National League put into FIFA, which gained over 10,000 signatures, we wanted to take it a step further for the launch of FIFA 21," explains Brazier.

"I've chosen John Rooney as the standout player in the National League, giving him a 67 overall rating due to his contribution of 17 goals from midfield last season. Other players I've picked out as the National League's best include Enzio Boldewijn, Callum Roberts and Kabongo Tshimanga."

The full first XI is as follows:

GK: Scott Loach (Barnet, 57)

RM: Luke Coulson (Bromley, 58)

CB: Callum Howe (Solihull Moors, 60)

CB: Luke Wilkinson (Yeovil Town, 60)

LB: Elliot Johnson (Dagenham & Redbridge, 59)

RW: Callum Roberts (Notts County, 65)

CM: John Rooney (Stockport County, 67)

CM: Harry Beautyman (Sutton United, 62)

LW: Enzio Boldewijn (Notts County, 66)

ST: Kabongo Tshimanga (Boreham Wood, 64)

ST: Rhys Murphy (Yeovil Town, 57)

You can see more player cards along with detailed profiles of every player at the official Vanarama National League website.

FIFA 21 is released for PS4, Xbox One and PC on Friday 9 October.