FIFA 20 TOTW 22: Mbappe, Ramos and de Jong feature in the latest Team of the Week

The FIFA 20 TOTW 22 has been revealed by EA Sports and if anyone gets their hands on this in-form Kylian Mbappe, they will be very happy indeed. The young French star has a gargantuan 99 pace, but only 91 shooting so actually, maybe he's not that good... I kid, I kid. Here's the complete FIFA 20 TOTW 22 so you know who you can get your hands on from 6pm UK time today, Wednesday February 12.

FIFA 20 TOTW 22

. @KMbappe + @WissBenYedder = 😍#TOTW will be available in packs at 6PM UK #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/FplHOJ3EqmFebruary 12, 2020

Kylian Mbappe only picked up one goal in PSG's 4-2 win over Lyon so it seems odd he has another in-form card, rated 93 this time, but nevertheless, we're not complaining! Sergio Ramos features at 91 thanks to his goal in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Osasuna, while Luis Alberto is rated at 88 after putting in a shift during Lazio's 1-0 away win over Parma.

Also from Serie A, Stefan de Vrij is included with an 87 rating after he scored in their 4-2 win over AC Milan in the Milan derby. Over in La Liga, Frenkie de Jong's goal for Barcelona against Real Betis has secured him an 87, while Wissam Ben Yedder has the same thanks to scoring against Amiens away from home. Finally from the Premier League, Abdoulaye Doucoure's goal against Brighton has netted him an 86. Here's the complete FIFA 20 TOTW 22:

FIFA 20 TOTW 22 Starting XI:

GK: Geronimo Rulli (Montpellier) - 84

CB: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) - 91

CB: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) - 87

RB: Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) - 82

CM: Luis Alberto (Lazio) - 88

CAM: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) - 86

LM: Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 86

CM: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - 87

ST: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 93

ST: Kevin Volland (Bayer Leverkusen) - 84

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) - 87

FIFA 20 TOTW 22 Substitutes:

GK: Alexander Schwolow (SC Freiburg) - 82

CB: Adama Soumaoro (Genoa) - 82

CAM: Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria) - 82

CDM: Renato Sanches (Lille) - 81

CAM: Luis Montes (Leon) - 81

LF: Robin Quaison (Mainz) - 84

ST: Richarlison (Everton) - 82

FIFA 20 TOTW 22 Reserves:

CM: Fabian Frei (FC Basel) - 80

CM: Joao Teixeira (Vitoria Guimaraes) - 79

LM: Moussa Barrow (Bologna) - 77

CAM: Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets) - 77

ST: Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi) - 79