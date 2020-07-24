Fear The Walking Dead season 6 release date announced during Comic-Con 2020

The Fear The Walking Dead season 6 release date has been announced during the show's Comic-Con 2020 panel: the Walking Dead spin-off will return on Sunday, October 11 on AMC at 8 PM Eastern.

With season 5's Morgan-shaped cliffhanger still in our minds and hearts (too soon?), it's reassuring to know we're close to finding out just what happened to one of The Walking Dead's OG survivors... or are we? The season 6 trailer also premiered during the panel and featured what might be a shock for fans who have strayed away from the spin-off and stuck with the mainline Walking Dead series: a serious, gritty horror vibe. If the Whisperers aren't cutting it for you, you may want to start binging the Fear boxsets before season six lands in October.

The trailer was decidedly ambiguous about the fate of Lennie Jones' character. Barring a big swerve, the British actor's presence at the SDCC 2020 panel probably means he's coming back. He is even spied in the trailer, though with some worryingly red eyes that looked more walker than human.

"There is something going on [with Morgan]," teased executive producer Andrew Chambliss but, beyond that? Nada.

Chambliss also confirmed during the Comic-Con panel that they had almost finished filming the first half of the season when production shut down due to coronavirus. "We're excited for where the back half of the season is going to go," he said, "and we're getting kinda antsy as [fellow producer] Ian [Goldberg] and I acting out things isn't as much fun."

Scott Gimple, who oversees the Walking Dead universe, was also on hand to confirm that there will be a time jump in the series. Well, not just one, but "time jumps" plural.

Now, all eyes, red or otherwise, on The Walking Dead season 10 finale release date, which will hopefully be announced later today during the show's own panel at 1 PM Pacific. For more Comic-Con coverage, check out our break-down on everything you missed here.