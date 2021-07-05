Fear Street director explains why Part 2 will be even bloodier and reveals their favorite kill so far

Get ready to be scared all over again. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 has the internet buzzing for the sequel, which reaches Netflix this Friday and marks the second instalment in the trilogy.

Getting us even more excited is director Leigh Janiak, who has promised even more blood this time around – surprising consider how many gallons were spilled during the first movie. "We shot the second movie last, and by the time I got to that movie, I was so tired. I was so tired," she told IndieWire. "Every time we had a scene with a kill or an attack, I was just like, 'More blood, more blood, fucking let’s do this!' There was no more negotiation, it was just like more, just do more."

Fear Street Part 2 will take us back to 1978, with The Romanoff's Emily Rudd playing a younger version of Gillian Jacobs' Cindy Berman, who was heard on the phone during the events of the first movie. The town of Shadyside will once again be ravaged by murderers, but how Cindy survives remains a mystery.

Janiak went on to discuss her favorite kill of the opening movie – and it's a major spoiler for Fear Street Part 1, so stop reading if you have not seen the Netflix horror.

(Image credit: Netflix)

So, remember that final act, where the main gang are running around a supermarket while being hunted by killers as Deena tries to kill and then resuscitate Sam? That's when Julia Rehwald's Kate and Fred Hechinger's Simon are killed – and Kate dies after her head goes through a bread-cutter.

"It was just so fun to shoot," Janiak said. "We did so much research going into it, because I was getting into all of these little arguments with my art department because they were like, 'A head wouldn’t do that,' and I was like, 'I don’t care. We’re making a movie. This is fun. Whatever!' Then they bought a bread slicer and we put watermelons through it, and the first watermelon that went through just got sliced perfectly. Then they were like, 'Well, it doesn’t have hair,' I was like, 'We’re doing this. We’re doing it.' That’s my favorite for sure.”

The filmmaker added that, becuase the death's so late in the movie, you're lulled into a false sense of security, making the moment all the more shocking. "That was the thing, we needed to have real loss in order to keep us propelling forward," she continued.

The story continues with Fear Street Part 2: 1978, which reaches Netflix on July 9. In the meantime, be sure to check out our selection of the best Netflix horror movies streaming right now.