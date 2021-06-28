Fast and Furious 10 and 11 due to start filming in January 2022, Vin Diesel confirms

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has revealed that the final installments of the franchise will start filming next year – that's right, Fast and Furious 10 will be a two-parter.

"I'm doing Fast 10 Part 1 and Part 2, the finale of the saga, in January," Diesel, who plays lead character Dominic Toretto, said in a recent interview with Regal .

The success of Fast and Furious 9 is a pretty good explanation as to why the studio has opted for a two-part finale, in the same vein as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The ninth Fast and Furious movie made $70 million in North America during its opening weekend – that's not only a box office record for the pandemic, but since 2019, as it's the biggest start for a movie since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. By comparison, the last movie to hold that record during the pandemic was A Quiet Place Part II, which made $48.3 million. At the international box office, the movie has now made $335 million, pushing its overall global takings up to a whopping $405 million.

Alongside Diesel, the Fast and Furious 9 stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, and Helen Mirren. The movie was released in the US on June 25, and UK audiences can see it in theaters from July 8.

Filming for Fast and Furious 9 took place in 2019 and the movie's release date was delayed for more than a whole year due to COVID-19, as theaters closed and Hollywood was put on pause. Number 10 was then meant to come out in 2022, but obviously that won't be the case now and a new release date has yet to be confirmed. As for the cast and the plot of the saga's finale, the post-credits scene in Fast and Furious 9 seems to set things up pretty nicely – if you've already seen the movie (or don't mind spoilers), you can read GamesRadar+'s chat with director Justin Lin about the post-credits scene.