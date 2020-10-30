Fantastic Four take an old-fashioned family vacation in Road Trip #1 first look

The Fantastic Four have been up to their eyeballs in problems, so they're taking a much-needed vacation next week, in Fantastic Four: Road Trip #1. The one-shot, written by Halt & Catch Fire's Christopher Cantwell (who recently began writing Iron Man), features some amazing artwork by Filipe Andrade and colorist Chris O'Halloran.

Here's a preview:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Filipe Andrade/Chris O’Halloran (Marvel Comics)) Fantastic Four: Road Trip #1 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Filipe Andrade/Chris O’Halloran (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Filipe Andrade/Chris O’Halloran (Marvel Comics))

As you can guess from those pages, this nice vacation has a dark side - with the creators taking the heroes from old-fashioned family vacation to old-fashioned body horror.

"Imagine a cross between a John Hughes family vacation movie and a David Cronenberg body horror film," Cantwell tweeted when this one-shot was announced.

Check out the covers for the issue by Valerio Giangiordano, Cory Smith, Mike Del Mundo, and David Nakayama for more of that body-horror aspect to Fantastic Four: Road Trip #1:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Valerio Giangiordano (Marvel Comics)) Fantastic Four: Road Trip #1 covers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Cory Smith (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Mike Del Mundo (Marvel Comics)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: David Nakayama (Marvel Comics))

"The Fantastic Four have earned some much-needed time away from the job, and Reed has planned a - well, fantastic - old-fashioned family vacation to the Grand Canyon for some good rest, relaxation and team-bonding time," reads Marvel's synopsis for the issue. "But Reed's manic mind can't quite disengage, and soon an obsessive side experiment he brought with him has all of them experiencing gruesome and terrifying side effects from his strange specimens. As everyone's bodies begin to horribly go awry on a cellular level, it's a race to solve their lethal affliction, all while stuck in a remote Arizona cabin with no help for miles."

Fantastic Four: Road Trip #1 goes on sale on December 2.

Make sure you've read all of the best Fantastic Four stories of all time.