Fantastic Beasts 3 finally has an official title and gets an earlier release date

Fantastic Beasts 3 finally has an official title and a new release date.

The third part in the Harry Potter prequel series is called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, while the release date has been brought forward from July 15, 2022, to April 15, 2022. The movie was originally due to reach cinemas in 2021 – already an extended gap between entries in the franchise due to the writers needing "time and space to allow their artistry to truly flourish" – but was later pushed back further due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros., the studio behind Fantastic Beasts 3, seemingly has a renewed enthusiasm for the movie with the release being brought forward. The title's announcement also came with confirmation that the movie will be released in theaters, further confirming that the studio will not continue with its day-and-date cinemas and HBO Max strategy beyond 2021.

An official synopsis for the movie reads: "Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

So, what can we glean from "The Secrets of Dumbledore" title? Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore, previously said he knew the Fantastic Beasts 3 title before the second Fantastic Beasts movie, The Crimes of Grindelwald, hit cinemas. On reflection, that makes sense, as Albus looks to be at the center of attention this time around. However, the new title also refers to another Dumbledore – Aurelius Dumbledore, Albus and Aberforth's long-lost brother previously known as Credence. Ezra Miller portrays Credence/Aurelius and looks set to have a major part to play in the series going forward.

Another secret of Albus' – his love for Gellert Grindelwald. Not yet explicitly shown in the movies or Harry Potter books, Albus is known to have been in love with Grindelwald, though it's unclear whether those feelings were ever returned. Expect that relationship to play out further in The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Grindelwald, though, will not be played by Johnny Depp. The actor resigned from the role and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

"I have only been part of it for half the time that the rest of the gang has. It was a lovely experience," Mikkelsen told Total Film earlier this year. "I think they had a really great script; a great, solid story. So if that is anything to measure on, I think the film will be... you know, as magical as it has to be, with all the wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful. There are some really interesting, heartbreaking stories in there. And hopefully that will come across. "

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore reaches cinemas April 15, 2022. Until then, check out the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.