Fan-made The Last of Us menu screens feature some of the series' most iconic shots

A fan of The Last of Us has mocked up some incredibly detailed custom menu screens for Naughty Dog's 2013 game.

Just below, you can see a post which emerged on the official subreddit for The Last of Us, yesterday on August 9. In the gallery of images, the user in question has imagined what the main menu of the 2013 game from Naughty Dog would look like if you could switch out the background image of the main menu, and the results are pretty impressive.

It's not just screenshots from the original game that the user is utilizing for their creation. We can see an older Ellie from The Last of Us 2 in the first screenshot, and then a shot of Joel from the sequel's reveal trailer in the second image. The last two images look like they're taken from the Pittsburgh section of the original game, however.

There's actually a lot to look forward to in the future for fans of Naughty Dog's two games. A report earlier this year claimed that a remake of the 2013 original is in active development at Naughty Dog, and filming on the HBO TV adaptation of the original game is well underway in Calgary, where The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal is taking the reins of the show as Joel.

