Fallout 4 Power Armor repair, modding, and location guide

The remains of the Commonwealth in Fallout 4 is a tough and hostile place, filled with all manner of mutants, monsters, and raiders who want to do very bad things to you and your companions. You need to protect yourself against this harsh world, and handily there are Power Armour suits available to do just that. Unlike previous Fallouts where Power Armour was very much a late-game item, you'll be able to suit up early on in Fallout 4 if you know where to look.

As you explore the wasteland you'll find Power Armour suits in varying conditions, from rusting remains that need a total overhaul, to pristine sets that are ready to roll as soon as you put them together. In this guide we'll show you how to repair and modify your Power Armour, as well as pointing out the locations of some new suits to get your started. Just remember that everything you do in your Power Armour consumes fusion cores and there's a plentiful yet finite supply of them, so use it sparingly until you really need it.

Table of Contents:

Check out our other Fallout 4 guides: