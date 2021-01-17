Expect more Bayonetta 3 news "during the year"

PlatinumGames' Hideki Kamiya, the creator of Bayonetta , has confirmed we'll finally find out more about the highly-anticipated third instalment "during the year".

In an interview with Arcade Archives streams , Kamiya confirmed that Platinum had "been working on new stuff like Bayonetta 3", but he couldn't "say too much". He also added that he hopes to "give an update during the year", too.

"[Platinum hopes to] give updates on a few more unannounced projects, too," he added (thanks NintendoEverything , via Nintendo Life ), intimating there's more than just the mysterious Project G.G. in development. "I'm not sure if I'm allowed to say that, but I said it anyway.

"The point is - I'm trying to do a lot of stuff this year. Please keep an eye on us. I'm hoping to bring some hype to this industry."

It's good news, especially as it reinforces Kamiya's recent comments that sought to assure Bayonetta fans that development on the third instalment is still underway, stating: "Many people are worried about Bayonetta 3 considering there hasn’t been any new information since its announcement, but verifications of new systems have been going great and development is going very well, so please wait with peace of mind."

Bayonetta 3 is the third entry in the PlatinumGames’ Bayonetta series, which was first introduced to the public in 2009. Spearheaded by Kamiya, the game takes cues from his previous work like the Devil May Cry series.

The witch queen Bayonetta is coming back once again after a lengthy hiatus with Bayonetta 3, which was revealed by Nintendo back in 2017. Ever since then, there’s been little in the way of new information beyond a few interview snippets.

Regardless, we thought it’d be best to put all of that information together to help you get caught up in anticipation of its arrival – which can’t be too far away! – so here’s everything we know so far about Bayonetta 3 .