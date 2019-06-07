Excited for Phase 4 of the MCU? Here’s when we’ll find out more

We’re entering into the unknown. After Spider-Man: Far From Home there will be no new Marvel movies slated for release. Of course, there have been whispers, rumours, and intense speculation about what comes next – but all of that will melt away come August, because it sure looks like Marvel is prepping for a big announcement.

D23, Disney’s big extravaganza of an expo that takes place every August, has just released its schedule. You might want to mark down Saturday, August 24 on your calendars. According to the D23 website, we’re getting a “peek at the exciting slate of live-action projects, from Disney to Marvel Studios to Star Wars”

Of course, you’ll want a (digital) front-row seat for all of the announcements, right? While Disney doesn’t tend to fire up a livestream so those at home can watch along with the undoubtedly epic Marvel Phase 4 reveal, it’s worth pointing out the times so you can stay glued to social media. Things kick off at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern. That’s a 6pm start for those of you across the pond in the UK.

But, as you might have noted above, it’s not just Marvel who will reveal its hand. Star Wars will have a presence during the conference too. So, we might even get a cheeky tease about one of the (roughly) six billion trilogies in various stages of production, and almost definitely a larger look at Star Wars Episode 9.

Just two months, 17 days, and a handful of hours to go until we can clap eyes on Marvel trying its level best to blow us away after Avengers: Endgame. I’m sure Kevin Feige will have an ace up his sleeve (or under his baseball cap).

That's not all. Don't be surprised if the House of Mouse is gearing up for another look at the Disney+ streaming service