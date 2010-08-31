Epic Mickey gets an equally epic Collector's Edition

Collector Editions of Wii games run few and far between, but if any Nintendo game merited a premium box filled with goodies this season, it’sEpic “Goddamn” Mickey! As one of my most anticipated games of the year, maybe I’m a little biased…. But having been lucky enough to sit down and chat with creator Warren Spector at E3this year, I can easily say that the man’s truly one of the most captivating guys working in our industry (Duh: Why else would he be keynoting PAX this week?) So yeah, that behind-the-scenes bonus DVD included in the Collector’s Edition has me giddy as a school girl.



Above: At $69.99, the Collector's Edition includes a behind-the-scenes bonus DVD, a Mickey figure, and custom Wii console and Remote decals

However, that’s a very close second to the 5 inch figurine packed in, a beautiful IRL rendering of Mickey’s first significant makeover in decades. I’m a sucker for inaction figures, so that alone has me more than ready to pony up the $69.99 asking price. I could take or leave the Wii and Remote decals, as I don’t usually permanently scar my consoles just because I’m hyped over a new game. But hey, I’m getting a little sick of all that boring white. And it’s more than fitting thematically, since the game is basically about the mischievous consequences that stem from artistically restoring things to life. Maybe the decals are all part ot the full experience, maaaaan?! Whatever, I’m sold.



Above: Disney passed along this Mickey render, so why not post it?

Perhaps best of all,Toys R Us has a listingfor the Collector’s Edition, with the closest thing we’ve seen to a concrete release date for Epic Mickey: November 15th! The internet’s full of conflicting information, but retailers rarely fib.

Aug 30, 2010

