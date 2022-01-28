Epic Games Store will still give out free games throughout 2022

The Epic Games Store will continue to give away free games in 2022, and reveals it handed out a grand total of 765 million free games last year.

The news comes from Epic's own 2021 Year in Review for the Epic Games Store, which you can check out through the tweet just below. Perhaps most crucially though, Epic confirms that it'll continue with the weekly Free Games initiative that launched in 2021, and will be giving away new free games each week over the course of 2022.

The Epic Games Store continued to grow in 2021, and we're excited for what's coming next in 2022. Thank you all for being a part of our growing community of developers, publishers, players and creators! Check out our 2021 Year in Review: https://t.co/b6y3Lc02jJ pic.twitter.com/slGKIW5ae6January 27, 2022 See more

Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store reveals that 2021 was a pretty gargantuan year just about any way you cut it. $840 million was spent by Epic Games Store customers on the storefront throughout the year, and over $300 million of that money was actually spent on third-party games in the Epic Games Store.

A grand total of 89 free games were given away through the store over the course of 2021, and with 765 million copies of those claimed, based on US prices at the time they were given away, that means the average player claimed roughly $2,120 in free games over the course of the year.

It's also interesting to note the biggest games on the Epic Games Store in 2021. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade takes the top spot, followed by Hitman 3, GTA 5, Far Cry 6, Chivalry 2, Darkest Dungeon 2, Fortnite, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Rocket League, and finally Genshin Impact.

Check out our upcoming PC games guide for a full look at the year ahead in PC gaming.