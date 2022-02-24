How to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Divine Tower of Limgrave is one of the game's earlier mysteries. If you've gotten Godrick's Great Rune by beating the boss of Stormveil Castle, you'll need to find the Divine Tower to restore it to full strength and grant you its power. But finding the Tower isn't easy, and getting inside is even harder. We'll explain how to get to the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring below, and how to restore Godrick's Great Rune - not to mention what it does when restored.

Elden Ring Divine Tower of Limgrave location

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Divine Tower of Limgrave is actually incredibly close to Godrick, though reaching it isn't as easy. It's the huge structure to the East of Stormveil Castle, on the map marked above, but it's not clear how to get there - the bridge is damaged and the tower seems impregnable from the lower levels.

How to reach the Divine Tower in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The reality is that the connecting bridge, despite being damaged, is still the path into the Divine Tower of Limgrave. Incredibly careful players can reach the Tower by taking the following steps.

Fast travel to the "Stormveil Main Gate" Site of Grace (or walk there, I'm not fussy). You're going to have to go through the main gate - the one with all the crossbows pointing at it. You can alternatively fight backwards along the same path starting from Godrick, but either way it's incredibly rough and this way is at least faster. As you go in, hug the right-hand (or East) wall, combat rolling to avoid the siege crossbows. Keep going until you see an ornate arch on your right side with statues flanking the path to the bridge opposite. There'll be a lion with scythes on his legs who'll attack you, but just try and scooch past. There'll be a Site of Grace ahead - the Limgrave Tower Bridge. Use it to reset the lion if he's still after you and get back any Flasks you used. The bridge is past that. Head up there and get ready to dodge - there's giant animated statues up here, including one at the far end who will fire thirty-foot arrows at you. These can't be blocked safely, so you'll need to roll. There's other statues with melee attacks, but you should avoid all of them, as fighting is incredibly hard with the archer still trying to kill you. Use cover to block his shots and stay out of reach as you move up towards, and then past him. At the very end of the broken bridge is a little stone circle filled with white energy - a portal. Interact with it quickly to teleport to the other side of the bridge, across the broken section. You should be out of range of the statues. There are big hawks behind you, but they'll ignore you unless you get close (they are guarding items if you're interested though). Just walk straight forward to the tower and the big doors, which you can interact with to open. Once through, step onto the huge lift and ride it up. There'll be another Site of Grace ahead. Use it, then follow the steps to the right to the very top of the tower. Ahead will be a set of giant decayed fingers with a glowing gold symbol that matches the appearance of Godrick's Great Rune between them. Walk up to the symbol and interact with it to "Restore the Power of the Great Rune".

