Edgar Wright reveals he has a James Bond pitch

Edgar Wright has revealed that he has an idea for a James Bond film.

"I think Daniel Craig has so made an indelible stamp on that franchise that I think you have to go in a slightly different direction," Wright, who has previously directed films like Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver, and Shaun of the Dead, told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Because I don't think there's anything to be gained by continuing in the same vein, and I would certainly think that it would be interesting to try and – I mean, I do have a take, which ever they ask me, I'll definitely pitch it to them. [Laughs] So I'm not going to say it on the podcast. But I do think that, when I sometimes see some of the names being bandied around, I can't quite see it, in terms of to me they feel like Daniel Craig 2."

He added: "My theory is that the Bonds have got to be like dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and I think you've got to alternate."

Craig hung up the license to kill in the recently released No Time to Die, and so far, there's no word on who'll be replacing him, with producer Barbara Broccoli previously revealing that the search for the next Bond won't kick off until next year.

Speculation around the next potential 007 usually brings up familiar names, like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and, more recently, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page. Our own list considering the next James Bond includes these actors, along with others like Dev Patel, John Boyega, and Henry Cavill.

Wright's next movie to hit the big screen is the upcoming Last Night in Soho, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith, and is a psychological thriller that takes place across the present day and '60s London.

Last Night in Soho arrives to theaters this October 29. While you wait, check out our guide to all the other major movie release dates of the next few months.