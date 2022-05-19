EA is reportedly laying off up to 100 staff after cutting ties with FIFA

EA is reportedly laying off up to 100 staff after the company recently announced it would be cutting ties with FIFA.

According to internal emails seen by Kotaku, as many as 100 customer service employees working at EA's Austin office are being made redundant. Many of those affected supported live operations on FIFA 22, with the company reportedly planning to outsource that work instead.

In an email sent to staff, Joel Knutson, VP of customer experience at EA, wrote "we continuously evolve to deliver better experiences for our fans and are improving our support model," before telling employees that jobs would be cut "in order to reduce complexity and increase our efficiency, flexibility and scalability." Staff at EA's Galway office are also at risk of losing their jobs as Knutson wrote that he was "proposing redundancy" for similar roles there.

According to a Kotaku source, those being laid off mainly provided email, chat and phone support for FIFA 22 players. An EA representative told the outlet that the "changes" were not connected to any particular franchise. They also denied that the company's actions were related to last week's EA Sports FC announcement. Kotaku's source claims that the layoffs come after staff at EA Austin and Galway repeatedly complained about meagre annual wage increases, which were said to be as little as $0.10 per hour.

The email sent to staff also reportedly revealed that EA has created ten new roles providing customer support for mobile titles, which it's invited the laid off staff to apply for.

FIFA already has multiple games in the works and says that its games will still be "the best" without EA.

FIFA 23 is officially the last game under the old name. Here are the 10 FIFA 23 features we want to see.