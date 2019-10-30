EA announces a new Battlefield for next-gen consoles and hints at future Star Wars games

EA has revealed that a new Battlefield game will be coming to next-gen consoles in the fiscal year 2022 in its Q2 2020 earnings call .

CEO Andrew Wilson said during the call: “Targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms and a growing installed base on the new consoles, our next Battlefield game is set for FY '22.”



That means the next Battlefield is aiming to launch between April 2021 and March 2022, and with Wilson specifically mentioning next-gen platforms, it seems likely we’ll be playing it on PS5 and Project Scarlett.

However, the call was full of information about EA’s plans for the near future. During a Q&A section towards the end of the call, a question was asked if EA had anymore Star Wars games in development, to which Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen addressed by saying: “There are some other Disney stuff that might drop into -- Star Wars stuff that might drop into [FY] 22 or maybe even earlier, but more to come on that.” With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order almost here, it looks like plans are in place for future Star Wars games at EA, even if there’s very little to go on at the moment.

On top of that, Andrew Wilson referenced new unannounced games that are currently underway across multiple EA studios. They said: “Creativity fuels our future and our studios have many more new experiences in development, [including] new IP at Motive, new projects at DICE, Bioware, Maxis, and Criterion, new mobile titles, new titles for EA SPORTS, new indie and third-party developer titles, all that will continue to excite and grow our global audience.”



A look at EA Motive’s website shows they’ve recently been advertising for roles including a Technical Art Director, Technical Gameplay Director, and Lead Systems Designer among others, so it’s likely that its new project is in the early stages. On top of that, Blake Jorgensen referenced two new and unannounced EA Partner titles made by third party developers that are in the pipeline over the next few years. Seems like EA are going to be pretty busy over the next few years, even if we’ll have to wait and see what it’s working on.



There was some disappointing news during the call as well. NBA Live 20 has officially been cancelled, but Wilson did confirm that EA is working on a new NBA title, saying: “We're expanding our vision for NBA Live and continue to work closely with our NBA Players Association partners on this new project that we'll share more details on next year.”