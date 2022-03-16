E3 2022 Schedule – Everything we know so far

The E3 2022 schedule isn't close to being locked down, even with just three months to go until the event. Usually, E3 would run as a physical event around the middle of June at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, but, due to the pandemic, for the last two years it's been a digital event.

However, it's a lot less certain what is happening around E3 2022 this year, and whether there will be a formal event at all. So read on for everything confirmed and still up in the air about the E3 2022 schedule so far, and we'll update this page regularly with all the latest information.

E3 2022

The ESA, the association that runs E3, has confirmed that there won't be a physical event for E3 2022 due to ongoing COVID and health concerns.

"Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022," reads the ESA's statement back in January. "We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon."

Since then we've not heard anything more concrete from ESA on what exactly will be happening.

However, around the same time, the ESA provided a follow-up statement to IGN to say that it also couldn't confirm whether there would be a digital event as there was last year.

There are still no confirmed dates from the ESA for any kind of event, and the official E3 website still says sign up for the latest news, which we have done from both a press and attendee level – both accounts not receiving any official communication as of writing.

Twitter insider Tom Henderson claims that the ESRB (the Entertainment Software Rating Board, and subsidiary of the ESA) has been sending emails to developers to confirm that there will be a digital event this year.

E3 will be an entirely digital event again this year according to the ESRB who sent out emails to developers today.March 10, 2022 See more

However, until we get word from ESA there's no official confirmation yet on what's happening.

Regardless of what ESA decide to do though, it wouldn't stop publishers and developers from holding their own live streams independently, which is basically what happened last year.

Of course, publishers could also align themselves with the Future Games Show or Summer Games Fest, which are definitely going ahead this year – albeit, again, with no confirmed dates as of yet.

It's becoming clear that E3 is becoming more of an announcement season rather than a singular event, with more companies looking to still make announcements but without being involved with the ESA officially.

EA Play Live

What we do know for certain is that EA Play Live won't be happening in 2022.

In a statement to IGN, an EA spokesperson revealed that its E3-adjacent event won't be happening, but instead the publisher would update us on games as and when they're ready to be shown off – a little like what Sony does with its State of Play spotlights.

"We love EA Play Live as it's our way of connecting with our players and sharing what's new with all of you," the statement reads. "However, this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we'll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!"

EA Play has traditionally bucked the E3 trend, with the first few years seeing the event run in the days leading up to E3 week, and then last year debuting in July - a full month after the traditional E3 window.

Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and the others

Microsoft and its associated game studios – particularly Bethesda – stole the spotlight at E3 2021, with its showcase being the main highlight of the announcement season. While it hasn't confirmed whether it will be a part of the E3 2022 schedule, we'd be very surprised if it doesn't do some sort of live stream in June – there are rumors that the platform holder is already talking to partners to get "big games" in an E3-style show. After all, the list of upcoming Xbox Series X games for the rest of the year is looking pretty bare beyond titles like Starfield.

Nintendo has always held a Direct during the E3 window and traditionally announced the date and more details much closer to the event. So, while it hasn't officially announced it is doing a Direct this June, we'd expect to see something from Ninty soon. After all, we're at least due an update on Breath of the Wild 2 ahead of its release later this year.

As for Sony and its PlayStation Studios, it hasn't done anything with E3 for a number of years now, instead choosing to set its own agenda with its State of Play live streams. We'd be very surprised if that changes this year, so expect PlayStation to skip a June event.

Other publishers that traditionally do their own E3 event include Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, Square Enix, and then smaller streams like the Guerrilla Collective. The indie-focused Wholesome Games has already confirmed a June event.

We'd also expect something from other media sites, including IGN and GameSpot during the E3 window.

Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest

Geoff Keighley has also confirmed that his own take on E3, the Summer Games Fest, is returning for 2022. While the schedule for the event hasn't yet been announced, Keighley has said it "returns Summer 2022".

Future Games Show

While we've not announced the dates as of yet, our own Future Games Show will be returning for a June showcase. Stay tuned for more details soon, but if you want to get involved here's how to take part in the Future Games Show.