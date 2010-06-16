E3 2010: Star Fox, PilotWings, Paper Mario and more coming to 3DS

Five hours ago we assumed Nintendo would just mention the Nintendo 3DS as a new piece of hardware, not fully reveal what it looks like, show us how the glasses-free 3D effect works and announce a boatload of games on the way.

We've only had a brief hands-on with the unit itself, but we do have a full list of games. Two already have us (somehow more) excited for the platform - Star Fox 64 and PilotWings Resort,yet neither was highlight during the show.The full blast of in-development games follows below, though it's very vague and likely won't be representative of finished names and products.

ACTIVISION

DJ Hero 3D

AQ Interactive

cubic ninja

Atlus

Etrian Odyssey

Shin Megami Tensei

SMT: Persona

SMT: Devil Survivor

Capcom

Resident Evil Revelations

Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition

EA

FIFA Soccer

Madden NFL

The Sims 3

Gameloft

Asphalt GT

Harmonix

Music game (imagine they'll title it later)

Hudson Soft

Bomberman game

DECA Sports game

KORORINPA game

Konami

Baseball game

Contra game

Frogger game

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D: The Naked Sample

Pro Evo soccer game

Level 5

Professor Layton and the Mask of Miracle

Majesco

Bloodrayne: The Shroud

A Boy and his Blob

Face Racers: Photo Finish

Lion's Pride: Adventures on the Serengeti

Martha Stewart

Wonderworld Amusement Park

Marvelous Entertainment

BOKUJYOUMONOGATARI 3D (name thankfully not final)

Namco Bandai

Dragon Ball game

Gundam game

Pac-Man & Galaga games

Ridge Racer game

Super Robot game

Nintendo

Animal Crossing game

Kid Icarus: Uprising

Mario Kart game

nintendogs + cats

Paper Mario game

PilotWings Resort (pictured)

Star Fox 64 3D

Steel Diver

Rocket

Crash-City GP

VS-robo

Sega

Sonic game

Super Monkey Ball game

Square-Enix

Chocobo Racing (name not final)

Dragon Quest game

Final Fantasy game

Kindgdom Hearts 3D

Take-Two

Carnival Games franchise

Tecmo

Dead or Alive game

Dynasty Warriors games

Ninja Gaiden game

Samurai Warriors

TOMY

Lovely Lisa 3D

Naruto Shippuden Action

THQ

de Blob 2

Kung Fu Panda Kaboom of Doom

Marvel Super Hero Squad Infinity Gauntlet

The Penguins of Madagascar

Puss N Boots

Saints Row: Drive-By

Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed: Lost Legacy

Battle of Giants: Dinosaur Strike

Driver Renegade

Hollywood 61

TC Ghost Recon game

TC Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Warner Bros

Batman game

LEGO game

We'll have more on the 3DS later today and throughout the show.